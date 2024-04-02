SMPTE Unveils 2024 NAB Show Educational Presentations

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has announced the educational presentations that it will be bringing to the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

"SMPTE has been bringing the best of its educational content to the NAB show for years, and we're thrilled to be here again," said Michael Zink, SMPTE Education Vice President and VP of Home Entertainment Strategic Technical Partnerships for LG Electronics. "From the Future of Cinema to RIS, this year SMPTE will be showcasing everything from emerging technologies to our work in virtual production. We're beyond excited."

The presentations for Saturday April 13 are:

9:30-10:50 a.m. PST: Emerging Projection Technologies and the Role of SMPTE Standards Supporting Upcoming Advancements

11 a.m.-12:20 p.m. PST: How Capturing a Musical Event for Global Audiences Enhances the Immersive Experience and Breaks Traditional Barriers

1:30-2:50 p.m. PST: The Art and Science of IMAX

3-4:20 p.m. PST: In-Depth Look at MSG Sphere Capture Technology

4:30-5:30 p.m. PST: SMPTE Virtual Production Panel

For Sunday April 14:

10:45-11:15 a.m. PST: Unveiling Enhanced Membership Benefits and Future SMPTE Initiatives

12:15-12:45 p.m. PST: SMPTE IMF UG — Mastering QC Efficiency — Leveraging IMF to Prevent Repeated Failures

3:30-4:30 p.m. PST: SMPTE Camera Metadata and Camera Tracking for VFX/VP

Monday April 15

10-10:30 a.m. PST: Exploring AI's Impact on Film and TV — SMPTE Student Insights Into the Creative and Technical Evolution

11 a.m.-12 p.m. PST: Unleashing Generative AI — Transforming Creativity in the Cloud

12:15-12:45 p.m. PST: SMPTE RIS - A Case Study on Problem-Solving Innovations in Virtual Production Workflows

3-3:30 p.m. PST: Empowering Innovation — Navigating SMPTE Standards

Tuesday April 16

12:15-12:45 p.m. PST: SMPTE RIS-OSA: Tackling the Control Plane and Live Streaming

Further information about the 2024 NAB Show is online at smpte.org/future-of-cinema-at-nab-24 .