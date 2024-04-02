SMPTE Unveils 2024 NAB Show Educational Presentations
It is organizing a series of educational presentations in Las Vegas
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has announced the educational presentations that it will be bringing to the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.
"SMPTE has been bringing the best of its educational content to the NAB show for years, and we're thrilled to be here again," said Michael Zink, SMPTE Education Vice President and VP of Home Entertainment Strategic Technical Partnerships for LG Electronics. "From the Future of Cinema to RIS, this year SMPTE will be showcasing everything from emerging technologies to our work in virtual production. We're beyond excited."
The presentations for Saturday April 13 are:
- 9:30-10:50 a.m. PST: Emerging Projection Technologies and the Role of SMPTE Standards Supporting Upcoming Advancements
- 11 a.m.-12:20 p.m. PST: How Capturing a Musical Event for Global Audiences Enhances the Immersive Experience and Breaks Traditional Barriers
- 1:30-2:50 p.m. PST: The Art and Science of IMAX
- 3-4:20 p.m. PST: In-Depth Look at MSG Sphere Capture Technology
- 4:30-5:30 p.m. PST: SMPTE Virtual Production Panel
For Sunday April 14:
- 10:45-11:15 a.m. PST: Unveiling Enhanced Membership Benefits and Future SMPTE Initiatives
- 12:15-12:45 p.m. PST: SMPTE IMF UG — Mastering QC Efficiency — Leveraging IMF to Prevent Repeated Failures
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. PST: SMPTE Camera Metadata and Camera Tracking for VFX/VP
Monday April 15
- 10-10:30 a.m. PST: Exploring AI's Impact on Film and TV — SMPTE Student Insights Into the Creative and Technical Evolution
- 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PST: Unleashing Generative AI — Transforming Creativity in the Cloud
- 12:15-12:45 p.m. PST: SMPTE RIS - A Case Study on Problem-Solving Innovations in Virtual Production Workflows
- 3-3:30 p.m. PST: Empowering Innovation — Navigating SMPTE Standards
Tuesday April 16
- 12:15-12:45 p.m. PST: SMPTE RIS-OSA: Tackling the Control Plane and Live Streaming
Further information about the 2024 NAB Show is online at smpte.org/future-of-cinema-at-nab-24.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.