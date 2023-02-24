SMPTE President Renard Jenkins to Keynote NAB Show BEIT Conference

WASHINGTON—Renard Jenkins, president of SMPTE and SVP of Warner Bros. Discovery will deliver the keynote address at the NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference, April 15-18 during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Produced in partnership with the Society of Broadcast Engineers, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and the North American Broadcasters Association, the conference offers forward-focused insights into the technical issues, challenges and opportunities affecting the future of content delivery ecosystems. It’s designed for broadcast engineers and technicians, media technology managers, contract engineers, broadcast equipment manufacturers and distributors, engineering consultants and R&D engineers. The conference will feature technical presentations on the evolution of next-generation content delivery systems for radio, television and the broader media and IT ecosystem.

Currently the senior vice president, Production Integration and Creative Technology Services at Warner Bros. Discovery, Jenkins oversees teams that support more than 23,500 cast and crew members, produce more than 8,500 hours of content and generate hundreds of global feature film, animation, and syndicated television productions annually. Among his many honors in over 35 years in the television, radio and film industries, Jenkins is the recipient of a Peabody Award, two National Headliner Awards and the 2020 Broadcasting and Cable Technology Leadership award.

The BEIT opening session will also feature the presentation of the NAB Best Paper Award, honoring the author(s) of the conference’s best technical paper. Technical papers will be presented during sessions focused on topics including NextGen TV, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, media workflows, innovation in radio, media in the cloud, hybrid radio, sustainability, streaming, 5G and video coding, among others. The papers will be included in the BEITC Proceedings, which will also be released by PILOT, the innovation wing of the National Association of Broadcasters, on April 15.

"The BEIT Conference is the place for media professionals to discover the latest breakthroughs helping to make the content pipeline more effective, efficient and expedient," said Sam Matheny, NAB executive vice president, Technology and chief technology officer. "We are looking forward to an impressive lineup of presentations at NAB Show that will provide our community with real-world insights into keeping pace with the rapid evolution in how content gets delivered."