SMPTE Opens Cover Art Contest for Motion Imaging Journal

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE wants to see your artistic side, as the organization has announced a contest to design the cover of the September 2019 SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal “Progress Report” issue.

The 2018 winning design for SMPTE's "Progress Report" issue

“As part of our work to celebrate the industry’s technical evolution, we’re looking to highlight imaginative visual representations of progress across our industry—and the creative minds and talents of the people behind those images,” said Sara Kudrle, SMPTE Education vice president.

The competition is open to SMPTE members and non-members, students or industry professionals. The design can incorporate type, photography, illustrations and/or graphics. Entries must be original work, must respect any copyright or third-party rights and must be accompanied by credits and sourcing links for any stock art or imagery incorporated into the final design. By submitting a design, the creator grants SMPTE unlimited, worldwide and perpetual royalty-free usage rights to the work.

The winning design will be selected by SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal Managing Editor Dianne Purrier and other members of the Progress Report committee. The chosen winner, in addition to having their work on the cover, will earn a complimentary SMPTE membership for one year. Runner-up entries will be featured on the SMPTE website.



The deadline for submission into the contest is June 15. More information about the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal is available here.