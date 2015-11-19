SMPTE Elects Officers and Governors for 2016-2017

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—November is election season not just for the government, but for the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers as well. SMPTE has announced its newly elected officers and governors for the 2016-2017 term; the centennial year for the organization.

Paul Stechly, president at Applied Electronics, William C. Miller, president at Miltag Media Technology, and Alan Lambshead, retired from Evertz, were all re-elected to their SMPTE officer roles on the Board of Governors for another two years. Stechly will continue as the finance vice president; Miller the membership vice president; and Lambshead will remain the standards vice president.

A total of eight SMPTE governors were elected throughout the world. Five were incumbents, including Randy Conrod, senior product manager for digital products at Imagine Communications, as the Canadian region governor; John E. Ferder, director of studio and postproduction engineering at CBS, as the New York region governor; Daniel A. Burnett, senior director of sales for broadcast and media solutions at Ericsson, as Southern region governor; Mark A. Narveson, a patent attorney for Artegis Law Group, as the Western region governor; and John Maizels, a broadcast engineer with Entropy Enterprises, who will continue to serve as the Asia-Australia region governor.

The remaining three were newly elected and include John A. Luff, HD Consulting, as the Eastern region governor; Patricia Keighley, senior vice president and managing director at IMAX, as the Hollywood region governor; and Bruce Devlin, chief media scientist at Dalet, as the governor for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Central and South America.

The newly elected or re-elected officers and governors will join the other officers and governors who were not up for election this year on the SMPTE Board. SMPTE will appoint directors in January.