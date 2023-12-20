SMPTE Announces New Student Chapter at Barnard College
This is the first SMPTE Student Chapter at a Seven Sisters' College
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has announced the formation of a new SMPTE Student Chapter at Barnard College. This will mark the first-ever SMPTE Student Chapter at a Seven Sisters' College.
"We are thrilled to welcome Barnard College to the SMPTE family," said SMPTE executive director David Grindle. "SMPTE is dedicated to diversifying the media tech workforce, and that starts with presenting students interested in STEM with opportunities to advance their careers."
Barnard is an all-women's college and one of the Seven Sisters, a group of historic liberal arts colleges created to provide women with an equivalent education to that of historically all-male Ivy League colleges. Barnard is currently in a partnership with Columbia University.
"I was told that there would not be a whole lot of interest from students at Barnard College, a predominantly liberal arts college with no engineering program," said Barnard director of AV services Rosana Chang. "But I believed that there was interest but no opportunity — an 'if you build it, they will come' scenario. The students are career oriented and excited about internships and job opportunities."
Every member of the Barnard SMPTE Student Chapter will have access to a SMPTE student membership. This means access to discounted events, including the 2024 SMPTE Media Technology Summit. They will also have access to all SMPTE standards and independent study courses at no additional charge.
Further information about SMPTE is online at smpte.org. More information about Barnard College is available at barnard.edu.
