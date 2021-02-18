Smartphone Streaming of On-Demand Entertainment Grows Worldwide, Says Report

BERLIN—Consuming on-demand entertainment with mobile devices is on the rise worldwide, with more than eight in 10 respondents to a new survey reporting having used their smartphone to stream the same amount or more video content during the era of COVID-19-related social distancing.

The findings, part of global app marketing analytics platform Adjust’s “The Mobile Streaming 2021 Report,” are based on consumer research into the entertainment consumption patterns of 7,000 people in the U.S., U.K, Germany, Turkey, Japan, Singapore, Korea and China.

A total of 52.5% reported streaming more video content on their smartphones while social distancing, and 12% said they streamed less. Age did not appear to dissuade streaming entertainment on smartphones. According to the report, 90% of users 55 years old and older in China and Turkey said they streamed via their phone every day or at least more than once a week.

(Image credit: The Adjust)

Other key smartphone/streaming content findings:

Users in China (94%) and Turkey (92%) stream most often—every day to once a week. That compares to 64% in the U.S., 57% in Japan and 46% in the U.K.

Across all generations and regions, users stream for at least an hour per session. By generation, streaming time per session is highest among millennials (94 minutes), Gen Zers (90 minutes) and Boomers age 55 and older (65 minutes).

Spending on on-demand entertainment services and streaming is substantial, with the highest average spending being done in Korea ($42.68). This compares to $33.58 in the U.S. and $34.82 in the U.K.

The report also found a high propensity to use mobile phones while watching television. On the whole, 75% said they use their phones while watching TV. In Singapore and China, 85% do so, while 83% of respondents in the U.S. reported watching TV and using smartphones at the same time, according to the report.

As to what smartphones were used for while watching TV, the findings reveal social media topping the list at 65%, followed by banking (55%) and gaming (45%). Food delivery ranked high in China (65%), Korea (37%) and Singapore (48%), it said.