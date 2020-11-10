Slingbox Discontinued, Will Shut Down in 2022

FOSTER CITY, Calif.—Slingbox has reached its endpoint, with Sling Media announcing that all Slingbox products and services were discontinued on Nov. 9, and will permanently be taken offline on Nov. 9, 2022.

Sling Media, a subsidiary of Dish, said the decision is being made to “make room for new innovative products so that we can continue to serve our customers in the best way possible.” This will not include any new Slingbox products.

The company said that until Nov. 9, 2022, most Slingbox models will continue to work normally. However, the number of supporting devices will steadily decrease as versions of SlingPlayer apps become outdated and/or lose compatibility; some may receive maintenance updates, but there will be no new development work. Outdated or legacy versions of SlingPlayer apps could be removed from app stores without notice.

Some SlingPlayer apps have already been discontinued, including SlingPlayer for Android tablets, SlingPlayer for Android smartphones, SlingPlayer for Roku and SlingPlayer for Windows Phone. If an individual already downloaded one of these apps, it may continue to work, but it cannot be reinstalled and may stop functioning at some point.