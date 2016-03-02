Sling TV Now Offers Newsy

CINCINNATI—OTT video news brand meets OTT on-demand TV service as Sling TV has announced that it will now offer Newsy, a video news brand geared toward Millennials, as part of its “Best of Live TV” package.

As part of the offering, Sling TV will feature Newsy’s lineup of updating on-demand content, including coverage of world and national news, culture, technology, science, policy and other stories. Subscribers will also be able to receive Newsy’s live stream in the coming months.

Newsy, a subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is available as part of the Sling TV’s “Best of Live TV” package and supported on all Sling TV devices.