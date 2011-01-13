Sling Media, Verizon team up for mobile TV over LTE network

Sling Media will soon offer a subscription service, to be available on select 4G smart phones on Verizon Wireless’ 4G LTE broadband network, that will let allow subscribers to watch personalized TV anywhere they go.

The subscription service provides a Slingbox, which connects to an existing set-top box, the SlingPlayer mobile application and networking accessories. Sling Media, a unit of EchoStar, said it would announce pricing later in the year when Verizon launches the service.

“With significantly increased speeds and reduced latency, the Verizon Wireless 4G LTE mobile broadband network provides an ideal environment for a fantastic Sling viewing experience with great video quality,” said John Gilmore, Sling Media senior vice president and general manager. “Sling’s subscription offering is a new, easy way for consumers to start enjoying their home TV wirelessly, with one monthly bill from Verizon and without a long-term contract for the Sling app.”

Verizon Wireless customers will be able to sign up for the offer through V CAST Apps, the carrier’s mobile storefront, beginning later this year.