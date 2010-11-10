'Skyline' trailer features EAS tones
Radio magazine has reported that the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) has found EAS tones in another TV commercial, this time in a trailer for the upcoming science-fiction movie “Skyline.”
The SBE recommends that TV stations check for the spot and take appropriate action to ensure that false EAS tones are not transmitted.
Click here to read the full story.
