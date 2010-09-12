Sky Sports News Taps Chyron for HD Launch



Sky Sports News in HD, the first HD all-sports news channel in Europe, is using Chyron systems to power its on-air graphics.



In addition to using Chyron’s Lyric PRO 8 and Hyper X³ solutions, Chyron’s dedicated Creative Services team worked closely with the Sky Sports News team to integrate a new graphical look for the channel.



Chyron announced the deal during IBC2010.



“We’ve been partners with Sky Sports since 2007 when Chyron became the single prime supplier of live studio graphics, so naturally we were very excited to be a part of the launch of Sky Sports News HD,” said Chyron CEO Michael Wellesley-Wesley.



Chryon was also involved in the development of side panel graphics for the launch of Sky News HD earlier this year.

