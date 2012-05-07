Sky Deutschland reaches distribution deal with Liberty Global

Sky Deutschland will distribute content and reach some subscribers via the cable networks of Liberty Global’s Unitymedia and Kabel BW under a new deal.

On the one hand, this will enable the two cable operators to distribute Sky HD channels to their customers. But, at the same time, it will allow Sky subscribers to sign up via the cable operators rather than Sky itself. In this second respect, the deal goes further than one between BSkyB and cable operator Virgin Media in the UK, which only extends to delivering Sky content to Virgin’s subscribers.

Under the new deal, the two German cable operators will be able to offer an enlarged Sky HD package, including football, sport, film and entertainment channels. The new channels will be launched on the two cable networks at the start of June 2012, including Sky Atlantic HD, Sky Sports HD, Sky Sports 2 HD, Sky News HD and Sky Cinema HD.

Sky will cooperate with the cable operators in marketing the channels, and subscribers will be able to sign up via the cable operator rather than with Sky direct.