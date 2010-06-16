Singapore's StarHub offers mobile TV with SeaChange video platform

Singapore’s communications provider StarHub has deployed SeaChange International’s Intelligent Video Platform in support of its mobile TV service. SeaChange’s system provides a unified, open back-office software solution for high-quality streaming over StarHub’s mobile network to any mobile device. StarHub TV on Mobile offers users the ability to view 24 pay channels on their mobile handsets.



StarHub’s Intelligent Video Platform deployment comprises SeaChange’s Adrenalin mobile video system, eventIS VOD back office system and Envivio 4caster encoders. SeaChange Professional Services provided system design and integration, testing and maintenance.