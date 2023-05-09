Sinclair’s Diginets Add New Prime-Time Content

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group’s free over-the-air multicast television networks Comet, Charge!, and TBD have acquired new series acquisitions for their 2023-24 broadcast season primetime lineups that include popular major TV franchises and original series.

“These networks are on a roll as viewers continue to leave cable TV networks in search of new entertainment options such as free over-the-air multicast networks and streaming,” said Adam Ware, senior vice president of Growth Networks Group at Sinclair. “For the first four months of 2023 Comet, Charge! and TBD ratings are up a collective 21% among P25-54 in primetime with each network registering double digit increases. These key series acquisitions combined with continued ratings and distribution growth perfectly position Comet, Charge! and TBD (The Stack) to offer advertisers meaningful options to reach network TV audiences in the upcoming 2023/24 broadcast season.”

Comet, for fans of sci-fi and fantasy entertainment programming, adds the long-running NBC hit-series "Grimm". The show premieres on Comet this summer.

Charge!, home to the police franchises, adds the iconic Dick Wolf series, "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" to anchor its primetime lineup. The long-running primetime hit launches on Charge! this fall.

TBD, one of the youngest skewing free TV networks available, will launch "The Laugh List", an exclusive, original primetime series, featuring funny viral videos from the producers of "America’s Funniest Home Videos", Vin Di Bona Productions. The show bows this fall.