Sinclair to Debut 'Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson' This Fall

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group announced the launch date for “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.” The national news program will debut across Sinclair stations nationwide Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. The 30-minute program, which will be based in Washington, D.C., will focus on investigative journalism and target accountability in the public and private sectors.

“We will pierce secrecy and seek accountability from government, corporations and special interests,” Attkisson said. “We will report on untouchable topics in a fearless way with a team of award winning journalists. We will follow the trail no matter where it leads.”

The announcement was made by Scott Livingston, vice president of News for Sinclair Television Group.

“This is serious journalism dedicated to serious topics that impact us all,” Livingston said. “Sinclair Broadcast Group is excited to launch this show. Our team on “Full Measure” is a sign of our dedication to the reporting. We’ve recruited experienced, dedicated and passionate news professionals with proven records in investigative reporting and network broadcasting.”

Attkisson is a recipient of five Emmy Awards, seven Emmy nominations and an Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative journalism. She recently authored the New York Times bestseller, ‘Stonewalled,’ which addresses the unseen influences of corporations and special interests on the information and images that the public receives every day.

Batt Humphreys will be the broadcast’s executive producer. He served in several executive roles with CBS News in New York, including executive producer of “The Early Show,” and Director of Standards and Practices.

“In today’s world of media and journalism where reporting is often superficial we pledge to dig deeper, to bring the context and perspective to the stories that matter, to bring to our audience the ‘Full Measure,’” Humphreys said.

Kim Skeen will be lead producer. She has been recognized with multiple national awards including two Emmy Awards and many others as a producer for investigative work for CBS News, ABC News and CNN.

Bryan Barr will be lead photographer. His work has won multiple local Emmys, AP and Edward R. Murrow awards in coverage of news events across the nation.

“Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson“ will air Sunday mornings.

Sinclair said its television stations produce more than 2,100 hours of news per week.