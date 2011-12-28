Sinclair Purchases Seven Panasonic HD Cameras



SECAUCUS, N.J.: Panasonic announced that the Sinclair Broadcast Group purchased seven Panasonic native 1080i AK-HC3500 2/3-inch 2.2 M 3-CCD HD cameras for the studio operations of its client, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).



The premier HC3500 studio cameras will be installed in the high-definition upgrade of two of MASN’s television studios scheduled for completion early in 2012, and utilized in the live production of pre-game and post-game shows for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals.



“We conducted a shoot-out, and were impressed that the HC3500s would deliver the HD results we were looking for and do so very cost-effectively,” said Don Roberts, Sinclair’s director of television systems.



Sinclair Broadcast is a longtime Panasonic customer, and earlier this year announced that it was outfitting all news photographers in its 12 markets producing local news with Panasonic P2 HD camcorders.



MASN is available in a seven-state region on more than 23 cable and fiber-optic providers, and is televised nationally via satellite providers DirecTV and Dish Network. The regional sports network is a tenant in Sinclair’s Hunt Valley headquarters building, and receives a variety of services from Sinclair, including equipment specification and engineering support.

