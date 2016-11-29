Sinclair Moves Toledo Master Control to South Bend, Ind.

TOLEDO, OHIO—Sinclair Broadcast Group is moving master control for its Toledo station, WNWO NBC24, 140-plus miles away to South Bend, Ind., where Sinclair owns Fox affiliate WSBT. The transition is to take place during the first quarter of next year, Sinclair said in an announcement this morning.



“All of the local news content will continue to be covered by local reporters and will be produced in Toledo, but the technical aspects of the newscast will be handled by staff at Sinclair’s South Bend, Ind. station. The master control for WNWO by which content is readied for broadcast and commercials are inserted, will also be handled out of South Bend,” the announcement stated.



Sinclair said that it and WNWO “remain committed to delivering a strong local news product in Toledo and viewers will still find local news in the morning, evening and late night on WNWO, plus online at nbc24.com. In addition to the Toledo news staff producing local content, the station will continue to benefit from regional, national and international content produced by the Sinclair network of five stations in Ohio and southern Michigan and a bureau in Washington D.C. ”



Scott Livingston, Sinclair vice president of News, offered the following statement: “Sinclair’s investments in technology have made it possible for newscasts to be produced in a more efficient fashion and allow us to continue to provide local news to the community which in the past would not have been possible. WNWO will continue to have journalists on the Toledo streets every day gathering news and breaking stories. WNWO also understands the importance of local weather and will have a staff of meteorologists and the most up to date weather system in Toledo. WNWO appreciates the community support during the past 50 years and will remain a strong voice in Toledo and committed to our local communities.”