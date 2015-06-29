Sinclair, MGM Team on Sci-Fi Multi-Channel Network

BALTIMORE & LOS ANGELES – Sinclair Television Group and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer are boldly going where no one has gone before. The two companies announced a new partnership to jointly create, develop and distribute a 24-hour/7 days a week science fiction multi-channel network. The channel will feature more than 1,500 hours of MGM content. Sinclair Television Group owns the channel, with MGM handling network operations, including programming. Steve Pruett, Sinclair Television Group co-chief operating officer, will oversee the venture.

The science fiction channel will launch in the fourth quarter 0f 2015 to 30 percent of the country. Sinclair and MGM are pursuing additional distribution deals with other broadcasters prior to the debut. The network will feature MGM TV series such as “Stargate,” “Poltergeist” and “Dead Like Me,” as well as other science fiction, fantasy and adventure titles.

Sinclair Television Group is a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group located in Baltimore. MGM is a film and television production and distribution company in Los Angeles.