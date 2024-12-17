Sinclair Expands TBD TV Footprint on Fox Affiliates

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair has announced a significant expansion of its free over-the-air network TBD TV via a network distribution agreement with Fox Television Stations that will see Fox’s owned-and-operated stations add it to digital subchannels beginning Jan. 15.

The expanded agreement positions TBD TV in Fox’s key channel slots in several of the country's top markets, including the three largest DMAs, adding a total of 22 million TV households.

Beginning Jan. 15, TBD TV—billed by Sinclair as “the home of big stars and big comedy, with a lineup of groundbreaking, funny franchises”—will be available on the following Fox multicast stations:

New York, WNYW Channel 5.4

Los Angeles, KTTV Channel 11.3

Chicago, WFLD Channel 32.4

Atlanta, WAGA Channel 5.4

Phoenix, KSAZ Channel 10.4

“We are excited to launch TBD TV on five powerhouse Fox-owned television stations, including the top three DMAs in the U.S.,” Sinclair senior vice president of distribution Lee Schlazer said. “This partnership greatly expands TBD TV’s reach while securing Big Four network row positions and maintaining Sinclair’s strategic initiative of growing coverage in the largest DMAs. TBD TV is a great fit with Fox’s younger-skewing audience, as TBD TV is the second-youngest multicast network.”

Sinclair also said TBD TV’s ratings have increased steadily over the past year with the addition of “Saturday Night Live” to the network’s daily lineup. In November, TBD TV achieved its highest ratings month ever, including a 114% year-over-year increase in total day ratings for persons 25-54.