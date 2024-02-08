Sinclair: Comet, Charge! and TBD Deliver Record Ratings

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that its Comet, Charge! and TBD free, over-the-air, national multicast networks continue to see rapid growth, delivering the highest viewership in the networks’ history, with double-digit ratings increases.

For the full year of 2023, among total viewers, the networks experienced unprecedented year over year growth, with Comet +17%, Charge! +37% and TBD +10%*. The trend continued in January 2024 with Comet +28%, Charge! +11% and TBD +7% compared to January 2023.

Comet, which features sci-fi and fantasy entertainment franchises, in addition to its total year ratings growth the network saw its highest quarter ever for total day in Q4 ’23, up 28% year-over-year.

“The results speak for themselves. Viewers are turning away from traditional cable TV networks and discovering new linear viewing alternatives on free, over-the-air multicast TV. As viewers move, advertisers follow, and we are excited to welcome top brands to Comet, Charge! and TBD,” said Adam Ware, senior vice president, Growth Networks Group. “We are bullish on the future of multicast TV and are continuing to invest in the sector, including adding more networks like The Nest, which has already delivered strong growth in just its first few months.”

Other key highlights include: