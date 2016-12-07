Sinclair Broadcast Group Launches Multiscreen TV Network ‘TBD’

BALTIMORE—There will be a new place to find digital-first content on your TV screen come early 2017, as Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced it will launch a new over-the-air TV network, “TBD.”

The second multicast launch from Sinclair, TBD will include web series, short films, fashion, comedy, lifestyle, eSports, music and viral content, all of which will be curated through partnerships with content creators like Jukin Media, Legendary Digital networks, Whistle Sports, Kinnation, Zoomin’ cand Canvas Media studios.

The new network will be programed by QYOU, a curator of online video culture for television. The QYOU will license and package digital-first content for television. Sinclair will then provide the means of broadcasting and distributing the channel to multiple platforms.

“With the launch of TBD, we aim to pair the very best premium digital-first content with the unmatched branding power of traditional television,” said Chris Ripley, president and CEO of Sinclair.

TBD is expected to launch in early 2017 on digital sub channels across Sinclair Broadcast Group’s platform.