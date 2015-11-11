Sinclair Broadcast Group Expands Agreement With Rentrak
PORTLAND, ORE.—Having provided audience measurement services for Sinclair Broadcast Group since 2009, Rentrak has announced it is expanding its relationship with the broadcaster for all stations and markets.
Expanding from the original seven stations in four markets, Rentrak will now provide audience measurement services, including Advanced Political and Automotive Demographic ratings, to include all of Sinclair’s 172 stations across 81 markets.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox