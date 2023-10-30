Sinclair Broadcast Group, CAST.ERA, RAPA Ink New NextGen TV Agreement

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA) and CAST.ERA, which is a joint venture between Sinclair and SK Square, to enhance ATSC 3.0 services between Korea and the United States and expand the DDaaS (Data Distribution as a Service) platform globally.

Using NextGen TV, aka ATSC 3.0 broadcasts to deliver data is widely considered one of the most promising ways for broadcasters to make money on NextGen broadcasts.

The DDaaS platform provides a broadcast backbone for wireless IP (Internet Protocol) data delivery. It harnesses a cloud-based local broadcasting management-control platform and real-time datacasting technology to meet the needs of data users.

Sinclair, CAST.ERA and the Korea Radio Promotion Association have developed a “Broadcasting Cloud Demonstration Consortium” and will jointly present their empirical service model at NAB 2024, North America’s most prominent broadcasting technology exhibition.

Commenting on the agreement, Del Parks, president of technology at Sinclair reported that “soon we will have 30 of our initial NextGen Broadcast stations connected to our DDaaS platform so we anticipate playing a leading role in accelerating the adoption of the DDaaS business model and the continued transformation of local broadcast capabilities and our ability to serve the public, not only in Korea and the United States, but globally.”

“Through cooperation with Sinclair Broadcast Group, and CAST.ERA, we are determined to promote ATSC 3.0 services that can be utilized in both Korea and the United States,” added RAPA vice chairman Song Jung-su. “This is a pivotal step in our expansion plans.”

Kevin Gage, COO of CAST.ERA, noted that "through this MOU with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a distinguished U.S. broadcaster spearheading innovation in next-generation broadcasting services via DDaaS, and the Korea Radio Promotion Association, which provides extensive support for the activation of ATSC 3.0 services and the global expansion of DDaaS, we anticipate the realization of innovative next-generation broadcasting services shortly, underpinned by close collaboration between the two countries.”