Sinclair, AT&T Strike Retrans Agreement

BALTIMORE—Following an extension last month that avoided a blackout of Sinclair stations for AT&T customers, the two sides have announced that they have reached a multi-year retransmission consent agreement for DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-Verse subscribers.

The deal covers Sinclair’s owned local broadcast stations, the Tennis Channel, the 21 regional sports networks that Sinclair acquired, the YES Network and the upcoming Marquee Sports Network that will carry Chicago Cubs games.

Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.