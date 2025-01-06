Sinclair Announces 2025 Diversity Scholarship Program

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced its 2025 Diversity Scholarship program awarding up to $5,000 to a college sophomore and junior pursuing a career in broadcast/digital journalism or marketing.

The scholarship, open only to those attending a four-year college or university, is intended to help students from diverse backgrounds reflecting the broadcaster’s audiences nationwide, the company said.

Eligibility requirements and a scholarship application is available on the company’s website.