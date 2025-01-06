Sinclair Announces 2025 Diversity Scholarship Program
Open to students attending four-year colleges and universities, the scholarship awards up to $5,000
HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced its 2025 Diversity Scholarship program awarding up to $5,000 to a college sophomore and junior pursuing a career in broadcast/digital journalism or marketing.
The scholarship, open only to those attending a four-year college or university, is intended to help students from diverse backgrounds reflecting the broadcaster’s audiences nationwide, the company said.
Eligibility requirements and a scholarship application is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.