Sinclair and NCTC Renew Distribution Agreement
Long-term distribution agreement includes all of Sinclair's owned/operated local stations and the Tennis Channel
HUNT VALLEY, Md. & OVERLAND PARK, Kan.—Sinclair, Inc. has renewed its distribution agreement with the National Content & Technology Cooperative (“NCTC”), a not-for-profit corporation whose members serve one-third of all broadband and video connected households in the U.S. and its territories
NCTC represents almost 700 cable and broadband operators in all 50 states, and negotiating carriage agreements with content providers is among the many services it provides.
As usual, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The agreement allows NCTC's member companies to opt into a multi-year retransmission consent agreement for Sinclair's owned/operated local stations. The renewal also includes an agreement for Sinclair-owned Tennis Channel.
“We are pleased to renew our agreement with NCTC, keeping our local broadcast stations and Tennis Channel available to the many independent cable system operators across the country, who provide a vital function, often serving the rural and underserved communities across the US,” said Will Bell, Sinclair’s senior vice president and head of distribution and network relations.
