Sinclair Accepting Applications for 2023 Diversity Scholarship Program

Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced the company’s annual Diversity Scholarship program is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year. The company says the scholarship program “aims to invest in the future of the broadcast industry and help students from diverse backgrounds, who reflect Sinclair’s audiences nationwide, complete their education and pursue careers in broadcast journalism, digital storytelling, and marketing.”

Sinclair has provided more than $250,000 in tuition assistance since 2013.

Applicants must be a current college sophomore or junior at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university in the United States. Students from all 50 states may apply here.

Deadline for submission is April 30, 2023.

Sinclair says the Diversity Scholarship program is part of the company’s overall efforts to bring more diversity to the industry, including enhanced efforts to recruit skilled and talented employees from historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions.

“The continuation of Sinclair’s annual scholarship program is an affirmation of our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry and providing the next generation of journalists and marketers with the tools they need to succeed,” said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley.