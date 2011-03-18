Signiant, Cisco host upcoming industry forums in New York, Los Angeles

Signiant, a developer of digital content supply chain management solutions, and Cisco Systems are joining forces for the Cisco Media Data Center (MDC), an open, scalable platform that enables media enterprises to leverage IP networks for secure, digital content exchanges both within and beyond the organization. To present the new concept, Signiant and Cisco will host two thought forums entitled "File-Based Workflows for the Digital Age."

The first forum will be held in New York City March 24 at the Tribeca Grand Hotel. The second will occur in Los Angeles March 31 at the W Hollywood Hotel. Both sessions are scheduled to take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Cisco-Signiant forums will gather media leaders and industry experts to examine best practices for enabling an essential digital media transformation, based on distributed content supply chains that can help media companies gain control of their digital assets and capture new distribution opportunities. Cisco’s media strategy manager, Tom Ohanian, will lead the discussion, which will include experts from leading media organizations.