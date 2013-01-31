Signal Boosters and 5 GHz Unlicensed Devices on February FCC Meeting Agenda

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission announced the following two agenda items for its next open meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2013.



Improving Wireless Coverage for Consumers Through the Use of Signal Boosters: The commission will consider a Report and Order adopting new technical, operational, and registration requirements for signal boosters.



Increasing the Amount of Spectrum Available for Unlicensed Devices in the 5 GHz Band: The commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to increase the amount of unlicensed spectrum for Wi-Fi in the 5 GHz band.