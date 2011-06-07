Siano Mobile Silicon raises $20 million in financing

Siano Mobile Silicon (www.siano-ms.com) recently announced a new round of financing, which will be used to expand its product lines. The financing round was lead by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and is targeted at improving and adapting its products as well as extending its reach into the growing North America ATSC market.

Founded in 2004, Siano develops receiver chips for mobile DTV (MDTV) as well as terrestrial TV (DTT). It extends to hardware, middleware and software systems and is focused on providing complete MDTV solutions. Headquartered in Israel, Siano has offices in the U.S., Brazil, Korea, China and Taiwan, covering these regions for new sales as well as customer support.

As North American broadcasters focus on rolling out mobile ATSC to a wider market in the next few years, Siano is committed to serving this region with new technology and updated systems. The new funds will be a direct support to deploying in the U.S. market.