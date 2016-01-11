Shure Joins Cisco Solution Partner Program

NILES, ILL.—In an effort to be able to utilize more of the Internet of Everything, Shure Incorporated has announced that it has joined the Cisco Solution Partner Program. As a member, Shure can now unite with Cisco to deliver integrated systems to joint customers that capture value in the IoE.

Microflex Wireless

Specifically for Shure customers, this will allow them to integrate the Microflex Wireless microphone into the Cisco infrastructure. The Microflex and Cisco systems work in small conference rooms, mobile carts, divisible space and multipurpose room types.

As part of the Solution Partner program, Shure provides a complementary product offering and has collaborated with Cisco to meet the needs of joint customers.

Shure is a provider of microphone and audio electronics based in Niles, Ill.