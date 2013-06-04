Shure BLX Wireless Systems Now Shipping

NILES, ILL. —Shure announced that its BLX Wireless Systems are now shipping. The new BLX Wireless Systems include a half-rack size for installed applications, with a variety of receiver options available. The series has a 300-foot performance range and up to 14 hours of battery life, according to Shure. Powered by two AA batteries, systems are available in a variety of bodypack and handheld configurations.



Shure BLX Wireless systems are available through authorized Shure resellers in numerous configurations with a wide range of Shure microphone options, starting at $374 MSRP/$299 MAP.



