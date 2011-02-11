Shure acquires Informationsteknik

Shure has acquired Copenhagen’s Informationsteknik, a provider of discussion systems and creative audio/video communication solutions.

Under a definitive agreement effective Feb. 1, Shure now owns Informationsteknik and its three divisions: the Danish Interpretation Systems (DIS) division, which is responsible for the design, research and development, manufacturing and global distribution of DIS products; the project division, which is responsible for highly specialized AV system integration and installation; and the rental and staging division, which is responsible for providing creative solutions in sound and visual productions for events such as corporate annual meetings, conferences, trade shows and world summits. Informationsteknik will be operated as one of Shure’s business units.