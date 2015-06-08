Showtime OTT Service Partners With Roku, Playstation Vue

NEW YORK – Showtime isn’t having any difficulty finding dance partners for its new stand-alone streaming service. After the announcement last Wednesday that the CBS-owned premium network would launch Showtime on Apple devices, Showtime has partnered with Roku and Sony’s PlayStation Vue to carry the streaming service.

Set to launch in early July to coincide with season premieres of “Ray Donovan” and “Masters of Sex,” Roku and PlayStation Vue customers will be able to access the Showtime streaming service for $10.99 a month. Users will be able to receive the network’s live broadcast feed from both the east and west coast, as well as on demand access to every season of all Showtime shows, movies, sports and documentary programming.

Showtime is following in the footsteps of HBO, who launched its stand-alone streaming service, HBO Now, back in April.