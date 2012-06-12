Shotover Camera Systems chooses ARRI Alexa cameras

Shotover Camera Systems provides stabilized aerial and ground-based camera systems that produce the highest quality images from the world's best camera and optics. Thus, when a requirement came in from a European client for a 2D and 3D capable ‘gimbal’ rig system, it chose ARRI Alexa cameras for the project.

Shotover MD John Coyle said the customer required the use of the standard Alexa or the Alexa Plus and a high-speed option for slo-mo.

“For their production, they needed stabilized aerial shots,” Coyle said, “and they were also interested in both 2D and 3D applications.”

With the brief from the client locked in and the cameras chosen, Coyle and his team discussed the best way to integrate the cameras into the rig.

“Shotover designs high-end gyro-stabilized camera systems for helicopters — both 2D and 3D versions — so we know our craft well,” Coyle said. “That said, it still took several months to design the correct solution which would successfully integrate the cameras and lenses into our gimbal system; it’s a complex process, as you can imagine. ARRI Australia were a big help with the integration of the cameras into the gimbal and also helped with the alignment process for 3D footage recording.”

Helicopter shoots can be tricky at the best of times and when the added complexities of 3D production are in play, close collaboration with suppliers is essential.

ARRI Australia’s Stefan Sedlmeier said, “Shotover Camera Systems work with high-end 2D and 3D aerial solutions. Thus, the cameras they choose are important, as is the support that comes with the cameras. We have been working closely with Shotover for a few years now, and I’m delighted we were able to help them in such a comprehensive way on this project.”

Coyle concluded, “ARRI Australia was very helpful in getting the cameras expedited, choosing the proper cabling and hook-ups and in providing 3D CAD drawings of the Alexa, all of which greatly speeded up the design process. They also are helping with engineering a solution to use two Alexa M cameras as a 3D payload. This effort is still in the works so watch this space.”