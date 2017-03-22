SHAMAS Chooses Pebble Beach Automation System for Broadcasting Center

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.—Saudi Media City Co. (SHAMAS) has installed Pebble Beach Systems’ automation system for its new headquarters. SHAMAS will use the automation system to handle the channel playout of multiple organizations.

The Pebble Beach system installed by SHAMAS has the capability to playout 30 channels; 15 channels have already been taken to air, according to Pebble’s press release. The system also controls video servers, routers, a branding processor from Grass Valley and a TitleOne graphics system from Imagine Communications. Both VTR and file-based ingest are supported and the system offers an automated QC workflow and content management.

SHAMAS customers are able to log into the system with their own secure credentials and are only able to see devices and media to which they have privileges to access.