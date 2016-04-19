SES Tests Satellite Content Delivery at Rutgers University

LUXEMBOURG—A different kind of test will be held on the campus of Rutgers University in New Jersey as SES, in association with Rutgers University’s School of Engineering, is measuring the capability of its content delivery network (CDN) overlay for streaming OTT video.

The initial tests, which were conducted at Rutgers’ Wireless Information Network Lab (WINLAB), will involve satellite for linear and on-demand OTT content delivery to multiple devices and platforms within the Open-Access Research Testbed for Next-Generation Wireless Networks (ORBIT) and Global Environment for Network Innovations (GENI).

“The demonstrations at Rutgers University’s WINLAB are designed to compare the scalability and reliability of a satellite-based CDN with terrestrial networks,” explained Steve Corda, vice president of business development North America for SES. “The activity with WINLAB will explore intelligent content caching and routing to determine when it makes sense to deliver over-the-top video via satellite or terrestrially, and when to cache that content at the network edge.”

Rutgers researches will also be looking at applying satellite’s strengths into support for future networks, including the development of 5G.

The second phase of the testing will reportedly cover a national demonstration of the satellite-based CDN that will involve additional universities and their network test beds.