Sennheiser Reveals New Digital Wireless Transmitter

OLD LYME, CONN.– Sennheiser has unveiled the Digital 9000, a digital wireless system that can transmit uncompressed audio.



The system, which includes the EM 9046 receiver, SKM 9000 handheld and SK 9000 bodypack transmitters, has been designed for high channel counts in today’s increasingly dense frequency environment. The system can transmit in HD mode (uncompressed, artifact-free audio) and long-range mode (designed for difficult transmission environments with many sources of interference).



The modular EM 9046 receiver is a mainframe that accommodates up to eight receivers internally. The system covers the UHF range from 470 to 798MHz, and users can choose between transformer-balanced analog or digital AES3 audio output modules, or a mix of both.



The SKM 9000 handheld transmitter is compatible with evolution wireless G3 and 2000 series microphone heads, including the Neumann capsules KK 204 and KK 205. The handheld can also be fitted with four dedicated 9000 series capsules. The SKM 9000 comes with an 88MHz switching bandwidths.



The SK 9000 bodypack transmitter comes in a magnesium housing and can be used with any clip-on or headset mic with a 3-pin Lemo connector and has a line input for guitars or other instruments. The SK 9000 is available in four different frequency ranges (88MHz switching bandwidth). A command switch for communication between crews and artists/reporters is available as an accessory also.



