Sennheiser Pleads for Wireless Compensation

WASHINGTON—Wireless mic gear manufacturer Sennheiser is organizing a campaign to compensate wireless microphone gear owners for their equipment that will be rendered obsolete as the 600 MHz range used by wireless mic equipment is “reallocated.” It has sent a letter to the FCC on the matter.



Sennheiser’s Joe Ciaudelli said in a release that 600 MHz equipment owners are “are being told that they must vacate this UHF space, and with no contingency or recourse to recover their equipment investments. This is grossly unfair, especially considering that this will be the second time this has occurred within a few years. This time mics and monitors won’t be able to simply be relocated into lower portions of the UHF because it is already packed with replacement mics for ones rendered obsolete by the 700 MHz reallocation.” In 2010 the 700 MHz spectrum was closed to wireless microphone use.



Ciaudelli adds, “It creates an unnecessary hardship to many thousands of audio professionals by forcing them to reinvest in compliant equipment.”



A release says that Sennheiser has support from other wireless equipment companies: “The FCC has also received letters of support for Sennheiser’s position from industry leading companies including Shure, Audio-Technica, Lectrosonics, and CP Communications.



“We encourage others to write to the FCC as well,” said Ciaudelli.



While wireless microphone equipment is peripheral to most radio station operations, it’s used for remotes and the TV and film industries, along with AV, make extensive use of wireless microphone systems.