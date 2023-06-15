Senate Judiciary Committee Passes the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Senate Judiciary Committee has passed the reintroduced Journalism Competition and Preservation Act by a vote of 14 to 7, prompting the NAB to applaud the action saying it would “enable local media to negotiate for the fair market value of our news content.”

The bill passed the Judiciary Committee last year but did not get a vote in the full Senate.

Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, and John Kennedy (R-LA) reintroduced the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act on March 31, 2023.

It still needs to pass the full Senate and faces an uphill battle in the House before it could be signed into law.

"NAB applauds the Senate Judiciary Committee for its strong bipartisan passage of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act,” NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said in a statement. “For too long, local news outlets have been at the mercy of Big Tech behemoths that devalue broadcasters' critical community-focused journalism when it is accessed online. This legislation will enable local media to negotiate for the fair market value of our news content. We appreciate the leadership and hard work of Sens. Klobuchar and Kennedy to address the impact of Big Tech’s outsized market power on local journalism, and we applaud Chairman Durbin, Ranking Member Grassley and the bipartisan members of the committee for supporting this important legislation."

The bill’s sponsors say the legislation would: