Senate Commerce Committee Schedules Vote on FCC Nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a move that puts the FCC one step closer to having a full complement of five commissioners, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, has announced that she will convene a full committee Executive Session on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET to consider the nominations for the Federal Communications Commission and the National Transportation Safety Board, along with Coast Guard promotions.

At that time the committee will take up the nomination of Anna Gomez to be a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission (PN673) and the renomination of Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr to new terms as commissioners.

If they pass the Committee vote they would still need to be approved by the full Senate. The FCC has been divided between two Republican and two Democratic commissioners and the approval of Anna Gomez would put it in a better position to move forward with some of the administration’s proposals.

During the hearing the Committee will also consider the nomination of Fara Damelin to be inspector general of the Federal Communications Commission; Alvin Brown to be a member of the National Transportation Safety Board (PN114) and some Coast Guard promotions