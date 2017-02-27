Second Annual FAA UAS Symposium on for March 27-29

WASHINGTON——The Federal Aviation Administration and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International will co-host the 2nd Annual FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems Symposium March 27-29, 2017 in Reston, Va.



The gathering will focus on the potential for UAS and what it takes to get to full integration into the National Airspace System. Attendees will hear directly from senior FAA officials about the UAS regulatory environment and will have an opportunity to talk face-to-face with FAA experts about the operational challenges facing UAS pilots today.



Speaker and workshop sessions will cover topics such as options for operating in the NAS, the future of airspace authorization, and how to address challenges around traffic management, infrastructure and security. Building on the 2016 event, this year’s has been expanded to three days and will include a Resource Center staffed by subject matter experts versed on everything from waivers and certifications to policies and regulations.



More information also is available at the event website. The FAA noted that stakeholder engagement remains a high priority, and invites those who can or cannot attend the symposium for input via a short survey.