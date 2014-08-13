SEC Network to Debut Thursday at 6 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and BRISTOL, CONN.—The new TV network featuring sports coverage of the Southeast Conference schools is launching this week. The SEC Network will light up Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., according to ESPN, the SEC’s media partner. The network will debut with its flagship news and information show “SEC Now” live from all 14 SEC campuses. Sports of all seasons will be showcased in the three-hour special.

The premiere night will include 21 anchors, reporters and analysts in studio and reporting live from campuses. The show will feature a diversity of sports coverage, a host of SEC Network experts, high-end features, behind-the-scenes access and sit-down interviews – backbone elements for the regularly schedule SEC Now show.



“SEC Now” will be immediately followed with the “SEC Storied” debut of “The Stars are Aligned” at 9 p.m.

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN have signed a 20-year agreement through 2034 to create and operate a multiplatform network to carry SEC content 24/7 including more than 1,000 events in its first year. The network will televise 45 SEC football games, more than 100 men’s basketball games, 60 women’s basketball games, 75 baseball games, and events from across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming will also include in-depth commentary and analysis in studio shows, daily news and information, original content such as “SEC Storied,” spring football games, and more.



AT&T U-verse® TV, Bright House Networks, Charter, Comcast Xfinity TV, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Dish, Google Fiber, LUS Fiber, PTC Communications, Suddenlink, Time Warner Cable, Wilkes Telephone, and members of the NCTC, NRTC and NTTC and will carry the television network nationwide at launch.



Hundreds of additional live events from various sports will be offered exclusively as SEC Network+ events on WatchESPN and SECNetwork.com through authenticated access from AT&T U-verse, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Google Fiber, Suddenlink, and members of the NCTC, NRTC and NTTC.