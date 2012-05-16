SeaChange completes sale of broadcast and storage business
XOR Media's product line includes open, cloud-capable and media-optimized technologies: ingest and playout codecs MediaClient and MediaServer; and the shared grid, and scalable Universal MediaLibrary storage.
SeaChange is to focus on pure play software products including next generation back office, video streamers, gateway software and advertising solutions.
