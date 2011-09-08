Scripps to Offer Live Streaming to Mobile Devices

CINCINNATI: E.W. Scripps is deploying technology in all nine of its television markets that will allow its stations to deliver live video programming to virtually any mobile device.



The new platform works via a mobile app. When circumstances warrant--such as periods of breaking news or severe weather--the app’s on-screen display will prompt users to view streaming content. Clicking on the prompt will open a live media player that may be a simulcast of the station’s on-air content or may be coverage that is unique to that stream. Users will also be notified of a live streaming event using push notifications as well as SMS and email alerts.



The new technology becomes available in September through local apps in each market, and will be accessible on devices with Apple and Android operating systems, select Blackberry devices, and via a mobile Web browser. Scripps will launch the service in:



Detroit (WXYZ-TV)

Phoenix (KNXV-TV)

Tampa, Fla. (WFTS-TV)

Cleveland (WEWS-TV)

Baltimore (WMAR-TV)

Kansas City, Mo. (KSHB-TV)

Cincinnati (WCPO-TV)

West Palm Beach, Fla. (WPTV-TV)

Tulsa, Okla. (KJRH-TV)



Scripps said that while the app may sometimes feature a simulcast of the core news programming being transmitted by the station’s broadcast tower, the group will look to this technology to build out live content offerings designed specifically for the mobile audience.



