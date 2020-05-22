Scripps Employees Impacted by Pandemic to Receive an Extra $2,000

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company says it will give $1.6 million from the Scripps Family Impact Fund to employees impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and to local food banks.

Scripps, which operates 60 TV stations in 42 markets, announced in April that it was cutting pay for its executives and said that it would donate an equal amount from the pay cuts to the fund set up to help its employees during this period.

This week it said it will provide up to $2,000 in financial aid to employees who have been adversely affected by the pandemic, doubling its original gift of $1,000. It also said it would give $12,000 to food banks in the markets it serves as well as contribute to research related to treatments for COVID-19.

The Scripps Family Impact Fund is a private philanthropic entity launched in 2018 by descendants of company founder Edward W. Scripps, and his youngest son, Robert Paine Scripps.

“During these challenging times, my family members and I are proud to support Scripps employees and those in need in Scripps’ markets through this gift to the Scripps Howard Foundation,” said Wes Scripps, board co-chair of the Scripps Family Impact Fund. “We hope our gift can help provide some comfort and security to those who could use extra support.”

“The Scripps Howard Foundation deeply appreciates the generosity of the Scripps family,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Foundation. “With this gift, the Foundation will be able to greatly increase its support for Scripps employees in need while also working hand-in-hand with Scripps stations and national brands to combat food insecurity that is growing in our communities across the country.”