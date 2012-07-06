Scripps deploys IP newsgathering to supplement ENG in 19 markets

Scripps Media has signed an exclusive deal to deploy TVU Networks' TVUPack IP electronic news gathering (ENG) system across its broadcast stations covering 19 television markets in the United States.

With stations in 11 states, Scripps is one of the top broadcast groups in the United States. After conducting comprehensive testing of several cellular uplink alternatives within the past year, Scripps selected TVUPack for its picture quality, resiliency and ease of use in the field. Over the coming months, Scripps will deploy the solution across its network of affiliates to share live content across the station group.

Used by hundreds of broadcast organizations worldwide, TVUPack gives broadcasters satellite and microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight backpack. TVUPack is powered by TVU's proprietary Inverse StatMux technology, which dynamically segments a live video signal and transmits the segments through multiple independent 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and WiMax connections. TVUPack provides broadcasters with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live.