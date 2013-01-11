Scott Leslie named Renkus-Heinz president

Scott Leslie was recently appointed as president of Renkus-Heinz, according to a press release issued by the company earlier this week. Leslie was vice president of engineering at JBL Professional prior to joining Renkus-Heinz.

Leslie will be charged with continuing the expansion of sales, which has been strong the last four quarters despite a substantial softening of the general economy.

"Scott brings with him a wealth of experience in business and marketing, combined with a deep understanding of today's complex technologies," said company founder and chairman Harro Heinz. "He is the ideal person to assume this position at a very exciting time for us."