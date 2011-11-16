SCOLA selects Harmonic for broadcast and web service expansion

SCOLA, a non-profit, global educational TV broadcaster based in McClelland, IA, has selected Harmonic’s range of IP-based stream processing, transcoding, media server and storage solutions to power its satellite distribution and Internet service expansion. The new solution, supplied by local reseller and integrator partners Foundation Telecommunications Inc. (FTI) and TBC Integration, will improve SCOLA's broadcast video quality, decrease satellite bandwidth usage up to 50 percent and triple the amount of VOD formats supported on SCOLA's website.

To enhance the picture quality, workflow and multiview channel capabilities for SCOLA, FTI and TBC Integration will deploy an array of integrated Harmonic video infrastructure solutions, including Electra 8000 encoders, ProStream stream processors and real-time multiscreen transcoders, Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter media servers, and a file-based ProMedia Carbon automated transcoding farm.