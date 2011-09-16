Scandinavian broadcaster uses never.no for social media interactivity

Never.no announced that MTG Viasat Broadcasting, the largest free- and pay-TV operator in Scandinavia and the Baltic States, relied on never.no's Interactivity Suite (IS) and Broadcast Add-On for Harris RTX to display Twitter and Facebook feeds and synchronize a Facebook polling application during its live broadcast of the UEFAChampions League playoff games. Never.no's technology gave Viasat sports viewers a direct way to interact with the broadcast, allowing Viasat to capitalize on its massive Facebook and social media following.

Never.no's IS and the Broadcast Add-on for Harris RTX enabled Viasat for the first time to synchronize the efforts of its online and broadcast departments, making it possible to get social media content onto the screen with a single tool. Sports editors and producers used the tool to integrate social media content into the broadcast graphics in real time and push dynamic polls via a synchronized Facebook application.

The never.no IS is a toolkit for creating the technical backbone of interactive broadcasts and digital marketing campaigns. IS supports true participation TV by enabling viewers to influence a broadcast in real time, and allowing them to interact with one another and the rest of the world. With IS, a broadcaster can effortlessly aggregate user-generated content from social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook into programming, and even build synchronized companion apps that enable viewers to interact with their televisions using an iPad(or tablet), PC, or smart phone.

The Broadcast Add-On for Harris RTX is a software module that provides an unparalleled level of integration and master control for the Harris RTX infrastructure. Also known as Dynamic Content Scheduler (DCS), the module sits between the moderation and control platform and the playout systems, synchronizing and coordinating the variety of dynamic content and other media assets. DCS for RTX handles all necessary micromanagement – such as queue and play videos, release chat messages or images in a configured tempo, and run transitions between scene changes – while the format is running. DCS Broadcast Add-Ons use standard protocols to integrate with content editorial systems, video servers, automation systems, ad-inserters, station clocks, and more.